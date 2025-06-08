ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Tom Mulcair: The Quebec Liberal leadership contender who could put a stop to a surging separatist tide

By Tom Mulcair

Published

Sandy White, former advisor to Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, analyzes the shifting political landscape in Quebec and Canada.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.