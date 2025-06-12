ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Protests at G7 summit in Alberta set to be largely peaceful, targeting Trump policies

By The Canadian Press

Published

Demonstrators hold a banner reading: "No war, No G7 " during a protest against the G7 summit in Fasano, southern Italy, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.