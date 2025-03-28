ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Prime Minister Mark Carney hosting a meeting with Canada's premiers today

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a press conference, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.