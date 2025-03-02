ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

PM Trudeau attends Ukraine summit in London

By Mike Le Couteur

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale, left, and Foreign Secretary special representative Gordon Wetherell, back, as he arrives in London on Saturday, March 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.