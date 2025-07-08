ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Percentage of Canadians who see the U.S. as a top threat triples: poll

By The Canadian Press

Published

A participant holds an "Elbows Up Canada" sign during a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.