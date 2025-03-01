ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Not something we would comment on’: Buckingham Palace on Trump threats to annex Canada

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

King Charles steps out of a vehicle during a visit to the Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent, England, Monday Feb. 24, 2025. (Jaimi Joy/Pool Photo via AP) (Jaimi Joy/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.