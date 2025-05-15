ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Not feasible’ for any new government to ‘reset relations’ with China: Kovrig

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig says China is trying to drive a wedge between the U.S. and many countries around the world, including Canada.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.