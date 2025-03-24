ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

New Democrats promise to get more homes built by using Crown land

By The Canadian Press

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts at a campaign event with supporters in Montreal on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.