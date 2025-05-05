ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

NDP national council scheduled to meet Monday night to pick interim leader

By The Canadian Press

Published

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters on election night, in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.