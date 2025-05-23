ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

More than half of Canadians say they understand Alberta separatism: poll

By The Canadian Press

Published

People gather in support of Alberta becoming the 51st U.S. state during a rally at the Legislature in Edmonton, on May 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.