ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘He wants to have a huge victory’: Trump looks to move quickly in what could be difficult trade negotiations, prof says

By Charlie Buckley

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump, centre, shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto looks on during a ceremony at a hotel before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) (Martin Mejia/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.