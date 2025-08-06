ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Ministers Champagne, Anand in Mexico to strengthen countries’ ties

By The Canadian Press

Published

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand were in Mexico for trade meeting.


















