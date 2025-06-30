ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberals lead Conservatives by 13 points as MPs kick off summer break

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

The Peace Tower of Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.