Politics

Lawyer ‘very confident’ a foreign adversary attacked Canadian diplomats in Cuba

By The Canadian Press

Published

In this April 17, 2018, file photo, a man walks beside Canada's embassy in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.