ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Justin Trudeau pledged to end boil water advisories in First Nations communities. Here’s how many are left

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Cases of bottled water destined to be distributed within the Neskantaga First Nation are transferred from an air delivery onto a truck, in Neskantaga, Ont., on Friday August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.