Politics

Canada’s Islamophobia envoy says Mideast war is bringing back anti-Muslim tropes from 9/11

By The Canadian Press

Published

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.