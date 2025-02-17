ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

By The Canadian Press

Published

A new Black Hawk helicopter from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to be used in border patrol is unveiled in St-Antoine-Abbe, Que. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.