ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Freeland out, more than half of Carney cabinet will be new faces: sources

By Spencer Van Dyk and Rachel Aiello

Updated

Published

Chrystia Freeland is congratulated by Prime Minister Mark Carney after being sworn in as the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade during a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.