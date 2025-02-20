ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Feds list criminal organizations as terrorist entities to fight fentanyl trafficking

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Bags containing fentanyl lie next to a firearm on a display table as Ontario Provincial Police host a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.