Politics

Federal government announces $10M to fund programs to counter antisemitism

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety Rachel Bendayan speaks to reporters at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.