ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Federal debates chief says he was unaware Rebel News had registered as advocacy group

By The Canadian Press

Published

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to the press after the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.