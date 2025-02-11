ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Entirely unjustified’: Trudeau says Canada will respond to Trump’s steel, aluminum tariffs if necessary

By Rachel Aiello

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.