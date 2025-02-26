ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Crazy stuff:’ Trump adviser denies report U.S. wants to push Canada out of Five Eyes

By Stephanie Ha

Updated

Published

Peter Navarro speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a faith event at the Concord Convention Center, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.