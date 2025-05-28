ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Conservatives had a ‘leader problem,’ not a ‘strategy problem’: Liberal campaign director

By Spencer Van Dyk



Former Liberal national campaign co-director Andrew Bevan talks about when it became clear that the Liberals had a chance to win the 2025 federal election.


















