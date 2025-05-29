ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Conservative Senate leader criticizes $330K rebrand of high-speed rail project

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on May 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.