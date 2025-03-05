ADVERTISEMENT

Chrystia Freeland wants Mark Carney to be finance minister, if she becomes PM

By Rachel Aiello

Published

Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says if she is elected as prime minister, she would ask Mark Carney to be a part of caucus as finance minister.


















