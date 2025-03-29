ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney pushes nation building plan after ‘positive’ call with Trump

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Both leaders say the conversation was constructive, with U.S. President Donald Trump softening his tone in new comments about Canada.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.