ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canadians see U.S. boycotts as temporary, but may outlast Trump White House: survey

By Charlie Buckley

Published

People participate in a rally in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.