ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canadian government ready to reveal initial retaliation plan Monday if Trump makes good on tariff threat: sources

By Rachel Aiello

Published

The Front Bench panel discuss the premiers putting Canada’s interests over those of the provinces in dealing with suppressing the impact of Trump’s tariffs.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.