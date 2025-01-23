ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada's digital services tax, online regulation bills a likely Trump trade target

By The Canadian Press

Published

Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Julia Demaree Nikhinson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.