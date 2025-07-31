ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada to recognize state of Palestine at UN in September

By Spencer Van Dyk and Aarjavee Raaj

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Trump’s latest social media comments on Canada makes trade deal ‘more unlikely’

Trump’s latest social media comments on Canada makes trade deal ‘more unlikely’

‘Another tactic’ to put pressure on Canada during trade talks: former ambassador

‘Another tactic’ to put pressure on Canada during trade talks: former ambassador

CTV National News: PM Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize Palestinian state in September

CTV National News: PM Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize Palestinian state in September

Carney: Canada intends to recognize state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly

Carney: Canada intends to recognize state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly

PM Carney takes questions on Palestinian statehood, Canada-U.S. trade talks

PM Carney takes questions on Palestinian statehood, Canada-U.S. trade talks

Two-state solution remains only viable path to peace for Israel and Palestine: Anand

Two-state solution remains only viable path to peace for Israel and Palestine: Anand

Liberal strategist says that tariffs are likely as PM Carney meets with cabinet on trade strategy

Liberal strategist says that tariffs are likely as PM Carney meets with cabinet on trade strategy

Canada-U.S. trade and Palestinian statehood hot button issues as Carney assembles cabinet

Canada-U.S. trade and Palestinian statehood hot button issues as Carney assembles cabinet



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.