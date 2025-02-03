ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada lacks the tools to counter ‘existential threat’ of disinformation: commissioner

By Judy Trinh

Published

Deciphering the truth on social media is getting more difficult. Judy Trinh on the concerns being raised.


















