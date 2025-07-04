ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada has approved entry for more than 17,600 people with a criminal record in last decade

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.