ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Can we do even more?’ Trudeau heads to Europe, looking to strengthen trade relations with other allies

By Rachel Aiello

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at a Canada-U.S. relations meeting at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.