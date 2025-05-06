ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Body language expert says Trump showed ‘respect’ in meeting with Carney

By Daniel Otis

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney sits down and speaks with U.S. President Trump who claimed he wants to be ‘friends with Canada.’


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.