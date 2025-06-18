ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

At G7 summit, Trump got the spotlight, but it’s Carney that got the win

By Eric Ham

Published

Analyst Eric Ham discusses Donald Trump’s departure from the G7 meeting.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.