ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Alberta Premier Smith will ‘respect the outcome’ of referendum on separation, says her job is to ‘bring the temperature down’

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks about the Carney-Trump meeting and whether she intends to pursue separation if Albertans vote for it.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.