ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

AFN chief hoping for ‘more listening’ from PM Carney at major projects bill summit

By Rachel Aiello and Stephanie Ha

Published

Assembly of First Nations Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.