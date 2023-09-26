All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps

Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to "do the honourable thing," and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

These calls, now coming from senior Liberal cabinet ministers, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and the NDP and Bloc Quebecois caucuses, come ahead of a meeting Rota is holding with the House leaders of all parties Tuesday at noon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the meeting, telling reporters on his way in to a cabinet meeting that he's sure "they'll have very important conversations."

While the prime minister would not comment on whether he still has confidence in Rota, Trudeau said he's sure the Speaker is "reflecting now on how to ensure the dignity of the House going forward."

"As I said yesterday, this was deeply embarrassing for the House, and for Canada. It's a good thing that Speaker Rota apologized personally."

All sides have condemned the mistake as deeply embarrassing, and now Liberals and Conservatives are going on the record, joining the New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois in publicly calling for Rota to step down.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was the first to do so, on her way in to cabinet on Parliament Hill.

"What happened on Friday is completely unacceptable. It was an embarrassment to the House and to Canadians. And I think the Speaker should listen to members of the House and step down," Joly said. "It was completely unacceptable."

After fielding all of the opposition questions on the controversy in the chamber on Monday, stopping short then of asking for Rota to resign, Government House Leader Karina Gould changed her tune Tuesday.

"Look, I think given what happened on Friday... I can't see based on the conversations that I've had that he will continue to have the support of Liberal members of Parliament," Gould said.

"I think it's time for him to do the honourable thing."

The meeting is set to take place at noon and is expected to include Gould, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien and NDP House Leader Peter Julian. it was initiated by a Bloc request. Rota then reached out to all party House leaders to arrange the sit-down.

While the Conservatives continue to centre their condemnation of there being “a Nazi in the chamber,” and the impact this international incident has had on Canada’s reputation, on Trudeau, Poilievre now says he agrees Rota has to resign.

"Trudeau (and his Liberal Speaker) have brought shame on Canada. The Liberal Speaker will have to resign. But that does not excuse Justin Trudeau’s failure to have his massive diplomatic and intelligence apparatus vet and prevent honouring a Nazi," he posted on "X" Tuesday morning.

The incident that’s put the Speaker in an unprecedented position of acrimony took place during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament on Friday.

Following Zelenskyy’s remarks, Rota drew the room’s attention to a man in the viewing gallery that he described as “a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran… who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” and “a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service,” prompting a standing ovation.

The prime minister office has said the federal Liberal government had no advanced notice that 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian veteran who fought in a volunteer unit under Nazi command, would be present, as he was a guest of the Speaker and the list of attendees was not shared, per parliamentary protocol.

Rota apologized to all MPs Monday, saying he takes full responsibility for the mistake, and for not being aware until after the controversy exploded of his constituent’s historic involvement with the Waffen-SS Galicia Division.

He was not in the Speaker's parade on Tuesday morning, seeing deputy speaker Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont leading proceedings.

If Rota was to resign, it's likely that d'Entremont would take the chair and preside over the secret-ballot election of a new speaker.

According to the latest edition of the House of Commons Procedure and Practice, only two of the 36 speakers elected since Confederation were elected mid-session. In 1899, it was because the Speaker died while in office, and then in 1984 a replacement was needed because the Speaker resigned to become governor general.

There are also procedural options—albeit arguably unprecedented—for MPs to move a motion indicating a loss of confidence or desire for the Speaker to vacate the chair.

With files from CTV News’ Annie Bergeron-Oliver