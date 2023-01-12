Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos

Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.

In kicking off their recently-agreed-to special series of meetings, the committee will be holding five hours of hearings on Thursday, starting with a panel of airline officials.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, MPs will hear from and question:

Air Canada vice-presidents Kevin O'Connor and David Rheault

Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado and tour operations head Andrew Dawson

WestJet Airlines vice-presidents Andrew Gibbons and Scott Wilson

Numerous incidents led to passengers struggling to get to their destinations this holiday season amid widespread delays and cancellations, including hundreds of Sunwing passengers who were left stranded in Mexico after the airline called off flights.

While the Sunwing apologized and is looking to compensate impacted passengers, MPs say they're looking to get a full accounting of what transpired, and to seek assurances from the other major airlines that also had issues over Christmas that similar situations won't happen again.

CTV News has been told to expect the major airlines to offer an operational explanation of what went wrong and the multi-pronged factors contributing to what they considered considerably disruptive weather events, compounded by staffing and communication issues.

They will likely also have things to say about what they think needs to happen to improve the air travel system, such as infrastructure improvements to lessen lags caused by baggage carousel or runway issues for example, as well as broader reforms to the sector's reporting mechanisms so that all players are accountable for meeting service standards.

Then, at noon ET, MPs will question authorities from Canada's major airports for their part in the chaos, including dealing with piles of lost or delayed luggage:

Aeroports de Montreal president and CEO Philippe Rainville and vice-president Martin Masse

Greater Toronto Airports Authority president and CEO Deborah Flint

Vancouver Airport Authority president and CEO Tamara Vrooman

After taking an hour-long lunch break, Thursday's hearings will pick up in the afternoon with the minister responsible in the hot seat.

At 2:30 p.m. ET Alghabra will testify for an hour—not as long as opposition MPs had wanted—alongside a panel of departmental officials, including Acting Deputy Minister Dominic Rochon.

Expect his time before the committee to included pointed questions from opposition MPs who have expressed dismay over the state of Canada's transportation sector and frustration over the Liberals repeatedly describing the situation as "unacceptable" while as they see it, doing little to rectify the systemic issues underlying the sectors' struggles.

Alghabra has said he is looking forward to the opportunity to speak to MPs about what transpired this holiday as well as his plans to in the coming months make changes to strengthen the relatively new air passenger bill of rights as the debacle has given renewed attention on Canada's process for handling travel complaints.

Then, to close out the day's testimony MPs will hear from the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), the tribunal that handles federally regulated transportation issues and is currently facing a backlog of more than 30,000 complaints.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, the CTA's CEO France Pegeot and director general Tom Oommen will appear. For this panel, the departmental officials will be sticking around but will also be joined by the director general of air policy Colin Stacey.

It is expected that further hearings will be scheduled as the committee has also agreed that as part of this study it wants to hear from Via Rail and CN Rail as well as passenger advocates and affected travellers.