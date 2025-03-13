ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Trial to begin Friday for man accused of stealing iconic Winston Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier

By Ted Raymond

Published

Three people, a woman and two men, are pictured walking into court in Ottawa.
Jeffrey Wood (centre) arrives at the Ottawa courthouse alongside lawyer Lawrence Greenspon (right). March 13, 2025. Wood is facing charges in connection with the theft of the iconic "Roaring Lion" portrait of Sir Winston Churchill from the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)