ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Sprung structure in Nepean will cost $15M

By William Eltherington

Published

A conceptual image of a 'sprung structure' that could be used to house asylum seekers.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.