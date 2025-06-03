ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Ottawa police investigating death of 54-year-old woman as femicide

By CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff

Published

A Ottawa Police Service patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















