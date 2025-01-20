ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

O-Train Lines 2 and 4 are now running 6 days a week: Here’s what you need to know

By Josh Pringle

Published



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.