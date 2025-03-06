New all-Canadian music festival coming to Calabogie, Ont.

Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo perform together at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Blue Rodeo is one of the headline acts at the new Guitars & Gasoline festival in Calabogie, Ont. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White)

(Paige Taylor White/The Canadian Press)