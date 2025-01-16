ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Here’s what you can buy for $1 million in 9 Ottawa neighbourhoods

By Josh Pringle

Published

A four-bedroom home for sale on Ironside Court East in Kanata Lakes. It's listed for $1.38 million. (Realtor.ca/website)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.