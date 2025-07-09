ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Halifax senior hockey player logs 4,000 hockey games

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

When Mike Fougere retired from the Halifax Dockyard 17 years ago, he began filling his time with hockey and kept track of the games he played.


















