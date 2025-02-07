ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

As federal government explores new uses for AI in the public service, experts call for caution

By The Canadian Press

Published

As the federal government explores new ways to use artificial intelligence, it's also being warned to keep the technology away from criminal justice, policy-making and hiring. People walk past an AI sign at the All In artificial intelligence conference, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.