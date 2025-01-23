ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

3 design concepts unveiled for new Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa-Gatineau

By Josh Pringle

Published

New look for Alexandra Bridge Three new concepts for the future Alexandra Bridge have been revealed. CTV's Katie Griffin reports.


















