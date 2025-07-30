ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

Eric Ham: Deal or no deal? A framework of trade involving Canada and the U.S.

By Eric Ham

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Prime Minister Mark Carney participate in a session of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.